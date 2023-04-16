Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.00.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.