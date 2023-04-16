Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,946 shares of company stock worth $6,388,258 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

