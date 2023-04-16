Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

CI opened at $259.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

