IPVERSE Price Up 0.2% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $905,189.96 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

