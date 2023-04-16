IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

