iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 176.9% in March

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the March 15th total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,981,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 1,918,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,496. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

