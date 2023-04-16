iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

