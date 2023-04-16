iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

