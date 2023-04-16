iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.