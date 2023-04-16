iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.