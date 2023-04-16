iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

