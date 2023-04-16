iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

