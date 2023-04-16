iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

