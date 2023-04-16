iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $29,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $163.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.