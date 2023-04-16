iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

