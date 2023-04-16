JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $74.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

