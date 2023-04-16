Jefferies Financial Group Trims Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Target Price to GBX 230

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £773.81 million, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.55. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

