Jefferies Financial Group Trims Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Target Price to GBX 360

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 421.25 ($5.22).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.05. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26,820.00.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 200,000.00%.

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.96), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,711.46). In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock worth $928,248,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.