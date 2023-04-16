JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

