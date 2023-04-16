JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

