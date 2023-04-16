Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 207.7% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

KYN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 1,037,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

