Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

ALRS opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. Research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.