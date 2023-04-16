Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.
Insider Activity
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.