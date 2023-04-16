KeyCorp Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

FANG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 94,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

