Keystone Financial Services Acquires 52,155 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.03 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

