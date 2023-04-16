Keystone Financial Services Acquires New Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.