Keystone Financial Services Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

USXF opened at $32.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $658 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

