Keystone Financial Services Sells 47 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

