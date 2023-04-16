Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 390.4% in March

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 390.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,723. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.70. On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.