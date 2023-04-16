KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $375.04 on Wednesday. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

