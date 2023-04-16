KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Up 9.5% This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $4,258.72 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07912972 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,672.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

