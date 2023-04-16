Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $820,597.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00140822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

