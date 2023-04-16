Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0824 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.2 %

KKPNY stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.40 ($4.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

