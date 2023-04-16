Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNTH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

