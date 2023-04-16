Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

