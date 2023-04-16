Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

