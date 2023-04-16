Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 440.0% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.20. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.47. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $129.01 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Featured Articles

