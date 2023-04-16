Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,080.12 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,080.12 or 0.06874214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and $20.78 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,983,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,979,404.51339153. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,081.98912037 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $16,960,309.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

