Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Linde stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.58. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

