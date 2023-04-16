Linear Market Cap Hits $146.50 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $146.50 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

