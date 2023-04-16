Linear Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $142.04 million and $7.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

