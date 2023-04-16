Litecoin Price Reaches $101.23 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.23 or 0.00333283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.36 billion and $738.67 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,719,814 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

