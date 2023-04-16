Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $487.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

