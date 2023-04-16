Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $761,630.59

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and approximately $761,630.59 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

