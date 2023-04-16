LogicMark (LGMK) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LogicMark to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.21 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $110.38 million 4.62

LogicMark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 304 1091 2266 82 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given LogicMark’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.43% -117.01% -25.74%

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicMark peers beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

