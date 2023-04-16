Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 676.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

