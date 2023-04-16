LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.30 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.