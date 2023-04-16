L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 526.7% in March

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

L’Oréal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.71.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

