LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LSB Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

LXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

