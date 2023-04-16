Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, a growth of 349.8% from the March 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Luckin Coffee Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,806. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.88 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luckin Coffee (LKNCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.